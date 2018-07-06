Saunders launches investigation after officer's critical comments surface

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders has launched a professional standards investigation following explosive comments made by a member of the Toronto Police Service.

In a letter to mayor John Tory, veteran police officer Mark Hayward says Tory is a ‘direct contributor’ to the recent spate of gun violence and he called on the mayor to step aside and let the police do their job.

“You enjoyed a relatively safe city while police were engaged in proactive activities, interdicting and disrupting gang activity,” reads Hayward’s letter. “Since this came to an end in 2016 we have seen a steady and dramatic increase in gun violence and are faced with a homicide rate that is on track to set a new record for Toronto.”

Hayward cites the cancellation of the TAVIS program, the demise of carding along with police budget and staff cuts as the reason for the increase in gun violence and homicides in Toronto.

“You are ‘dammed mad’ but refuse to accept any blame for this crisis.”

In a statement released late Friday evening, Saunders noted that there were “conflicting points” between what has been reported in the media and what their own investigation had uncovered.

“We will get answers and, if misconduct is determined, the officer will be disciplined,” said Saunders.

“We will not be distracted by those who are trying to hinder our modernization efforts.”