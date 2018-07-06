NOT REAL NEWS: Disneyland is not giving away free tickets

Disneyland is not giving away free tickets to 500 families to celebrate the park’s anniversary despite an advertisement circulating on social media.

The false offer looks like a coupon. It features artwork of Cinderella’s Castle with Disneyland Resorts written to appear like the theme park’s trademark. It offers 5 free tickets. When users click on the offer it says, “Congratulations! You have been selected to take part in our short survey to get 2 Free Disneyland Tickets.” Users are then asked three questions and told they have won the tickets. At the end of the questions it asks the participant to share the message and click like.

Melissa Britt, a Disneyland Resort spokeswoman, told The Associated Press in an email that the offers are false and that the Disneyland Resort does not offer any special promotions at the moment.

“We recommend guests purchase tickets only from Disneyland Resort or an authorized retailer to avoid being taken advantage of,” Britt said.

Other similar fake anniversary promotions have appeared online for places including Delta and Starbucks.

