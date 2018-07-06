Likely impact of US-China trade war: Prices up, growth down

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
by Paul Wiseman And Josh Boak, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2018 12:14 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 6, 2018 at 1:00 am EDT
FILE- In this June 29, 2017, file photo containers are stacked up in Elizabeth, N.J., as a truck drives by at Port of Elizabeth. The U.S. has threatened to impose 25 percent duties on $34 billion in Chinese products starting Friday, July 6, 2018, and China has said it will fire back with corresponding tariffs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
WASHINGTON – The world’s two biggest economies have fired the opening shots in a trade war that could have wide-ranging consequences for consumers, workers, companies, investors and political leaders.
With the United States slapping a 25 per cent tax on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Friday, China was set to hit back with taxes on an equal amount of U.S. products, including soybeans, lobsters, sport-utility vehicles and whiskey.
The United States accuses China of using predatory tactics in a push to supplant U.S. technological dominance. The tactics include forcing American companies to hand over technology in exchange for access to the Chinese market, as well as outright cyber-theft. Trump’s tariffs are meant to pressure Beijing to reform its trade policies.