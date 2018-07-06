RCMP make arrest in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The RCMP have made an arrest in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 16 people on April 6.

The name of the accused and the charges laid against the person are expected to be released in a press conference at 3 p.m. ET.

Saskatchewan Commanding Officer and Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki will attend, as will Supt. Derek Williams, officer in charge of the major crime unit.

Thirteen others were injured in the crash with some suffering life-altering injuries.

The head coach, bus driver, a trainer and the team announcer were among the 16 who were killed, 10 of the victims were players.

The junior hockey team’s bus was headed to a playoff game when it collided with a tractor trailer in rural Saskatchewan. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

In the days following the crash, a GoFundMe page raised over $16.5 million for the families affected by the tragedy.