RCMP make arrest in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Last Updated Jul 6, 2018 at 2:57 pm EDT

Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. The brother of a Humboldt Broncos player who was injured in a Saskatchewan bus crash that killed 16 people is organizing a hockey tournament to show his gratitude to the community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The RCMP have made an arrest in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 16 people on April 6.

The name of the accused and the charges laid against the person are expected to be released in a press conference at 3 p.m. ET.

Saskatchewan Commanding Officer and Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki will attend, as will Supt. Derek Williams, officer in charge of the major crime unit.

Watch the press conference live here at 1 p.m. Central time (3 p.m. Eastern), courtesy of 980 CJME.

Thirteen others were injured in the crash with some suffering life-altering injuries.

The head coach, bus driver, a trainer and the team announcer were among the 16 who were killed, 10 of the victims were players.

The junior hockey team’s bus was headed to a playoff game when it collided with a tractor trailer in rural Saskatchewan. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

In the days following the crash, a GoFundMe page raised over $16.5 million for the families affected by the tragedy.

