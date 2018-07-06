Eat and dance your way across the GTA this weekend

The city is finally getting a bit of relief this weekend from the hot and humid weather, which makes it a perfect time to head outdoors and check out some of the great eats and beats around the GTA!

But keep in mind, there is a partial subway closure this weekend.

Events

Taste of Lawrence

The annual Taste of Lawrence Festival will be taking over the Wexford Heights BIA this weekend for three days of non-stop food and entertainment. The event is Scarborough’s largest street festival, featuring over 130 vendors, midway rides, music and welcoming roughly 200,000 people. Taste of Lawrence stretches along Lawrence Avenue East, from Warden to Birchmount. It kicks off on Friday night and runs through Sunday. Admission is free.

Salsa on St. Clair

One of the largest Latino-themed cultural celebrations returns to St. Clair Avenue West this weekend. Salsa on St. Clair is now in its 14th year. The event stretches between Winona Drive and Christie Street, transforming the area into a fiesta and salsa party. Guests can enjoy Latin music, non-stop dancing, Latin foods and other entertainment, including dance lessons and a parade. Salsa on St. Clair kicks off on Saturday afternoon.

Summerlicious

With summer in full steam, this is the perfect time to sit to sit on a patio and enjoy Summerlicious — the city’s annual summer food festival. Starting on Friday, more than 200 restaurants will be serving up three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus from $23 to $53. This year, 14 new participating restaurants will be taking part, including Chez’s and Northern Maverick Brewing Co. The foodie event runs until July 22.

Toronto Veggie Parade

Vegans, vegetarians and veggie lovers will be gathering at Queen’s Park this Saturday afternoon for the 8th annual Veggie Parade. The event celebrates the veg lifestyle, while creating a place for Veggies to come together and build community, and educate others about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle. The event gets underway at 11a.m., with the parade taking off and finishing at the south end of Queen’s Park.

Beaches International Jazz Festival

“Life can be so sweet on the sunny side of the street.”

When one jazz festival in Toronto wraps up, another one is just around the corner. The Beaches International Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday and runs until July 29, showcasing musicians from Toronto and across Canada. The festival started 30 years ago as a small gathering at the Kew Beach Bandshell in the Beach to larger venues in the area and a street festival. Starting Friday and over the weekend is the Riverside Block Party on Queen Street East in Leslieville and the Sounds of Leslieville in Jimme Simpson Park. It concludes with the Streetfest later this month.

Temporary partial street closures will take place nightly on Boulton Avenue, Saulter Street, Degrassi Street, Booth Street, Verral Avenue and a section of Morse Street from 6pm to 10pm Friday, 12pm to 9pm Saturday and 12pm to 5pm Sunday.

Junction Night Market

The Junction Night Market will take to the streets this Saturday between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. The event is held on Pacific Avenue, north of Dundas and it takes place rain or shine. There will be tons of vendors, musicians, food and activities all night long. Admission is free, but food and drink tickets cost $5.00 each. All proceeds help support local food security programs in the Junction and across the GTA.

La La Land Under the Stars

Watch La La Land under the stars this Saturday night at the Aga Khan Park. The event is part of the Aga Khan Museum Dacing in the Park series. Guests can watch the flick for free, starting at 9 p.m. The Musical rom-com starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling has won more than a dozen awards. It was written and directed by Academy Award nominee Damien Chazelle.

TTC service

Partial Line 1 closure

Subways won’t be running between Lawrence and St. Clair stations this weekend due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and track work in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Line 2 late opening

Subway service between St. George and Broadview stations will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday because of beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct. Shuttle buses will run.