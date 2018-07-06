Colombians demand an end to wave of activist killings

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman attend a candle light vigil for slain activists who have been killed since the signing of the peace accords in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, July 6, 2018. Thousands of people gathered at the Bolivar's square to attend a candle light for a mobilization for the life. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
BOGOTA – Thousands of Colombians are gathering in plazas across the country to demand an end to a wave of killings of activists that threatens to undermine a fragile peace process.
People lighted candles Friday night to draw attention to the 311 rural activists and human rights defenders that Colombian authorities say have been killed since 2016. That’s the year a peace deal was signed with leftist rebels.
The protest comes a little more than two weeks after the presidential election victory by conservative Ivan Duque, who has criticized aspects of the accord.
The gatherings were prodded by the killing of a campaign co-ordinator for Duque’s leftist rival in the polarizing race. Ana Maria Cortes died Tuesday when an unidentified attacker shot her at a coffee shop in the town of Caceres.