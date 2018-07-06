Andre De Grasse narrowly qualifies for Canadian championship 100-metre final

OTTAWA – Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse narrowly qualified for Friday’s 100-metre final at the Canadian track and field championships.

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., finished third in his semifinal in 10.38 seconds, and had to wait to see if he qualified for the final on time.

His time was seventh fastest overall. Two hundredths of a second slower and he wouldn’t have qualified.

Aaron Brown of Toronto had the fastest time of the semis in 10.14.

De Grasse has had a slow start to the season due to a hamstring injury that forced him to withdraw from last summer’s world championships. He also became a new dad last week.

Crystal Emmanuel had the fastest qualifying time in the women’s 100 of 11.35.

The final is later Friday.