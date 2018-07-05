Tokyo Police Club writes new album in rural Ontario church

They’re known around the world and have played for late night talk show royalty like David Letterman. GTA rockers Tokyo Police Club (TPC) are getting set to release a new album later this year and got the process started in an unusual place — a church in rural Ontario.

“We went out to a church in Kincardine on Lake Huron,” Josh Hook, the band’s guitarist told CityNews. “We found this church that friends of ours rehearsed in before and we went up there and it was so nice and open. It really contributed to the way our album’s sound came out.”

“I think the church is a perfect metaphor for it.” keyboardist Graham Wright said. “We always wrote and rehearsed in whatever was available at the top of the list. That there was no possible other way for us to do this. This time we thought why don’t we just go anywhere else? It took us 12 years to figure out that we could just get in a car and drive a few hours to do something nice that we enjoyed … It worked out really well.”

The band is heading out on a cross-country tour this fall and took steps to ensure the shows are intimate.

“We decided to play small rooms, a lot of the rooms we like were smaller shows with a 300 person cap so we decided to play those spots. And with that we decided to do two shows in a row at those venues so we can also really take in the cities we are playing in.” Wright said.

Their new album is expected to be released this year but there are a few details the band has to work out.

“We are at the point where they are frantically emailing us asking us what the album cover is going to be. So that is the last step,” Wright said.

TPC is playing in Toronto on July 14th at the Hopped and Confused Festival at Mill Street Brewery.