Texas mother accused of selling child, trying to sell 2 more
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2018 7:43 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 5, 2018 at 8:20 am EDT
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Authorities are accusing a Texas mother of selling her 7-year-old son and trying to sell her two young daughters.
Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was arrested Friday. She remained in the Nueces County jail on Wednesday on a charge of sale or purchase of a child. Bond was set at $100,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.
DPS says that agents were executing a drug search warrant in Corpus Christi when they located a 7-year-old who had allegedly been sold and purchased. Authorities say two girls, ages 2 and 3, were in the process of being sold.
The case remains under investigation.
A man and woman were arrested as a result of the drug investigation.
