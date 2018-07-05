Loading articles...

Stabbing sends man in his 20s to hospital with serious injuries

Last Updated Jul 5, 2018 at 9:33 pm EDT

Police at the scene of a stabbing at Marlee and Whitmore avenues. David Misener/CITYNEWS

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road on Thursday night.

Police say it happened at Marlee and Whitmore Avenues.

Two suspects are being sought.

