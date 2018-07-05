Stabbing sends man in his 20s to hospital with serious injuries

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road on Thursday night.

Police say it happened at Marlee and Whitmore Avenues.

Two suspects are being sought.

Stabbing: Marlee Ave / Whitmore Ave

-1 patient taken to hospital, emerg run

– serious injuries

-2 suspects: tanned skin, possibly Filipino, 1 wearing green/yellow clothing, 1 with long hair#GO1225436

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 6, 2018

More to come