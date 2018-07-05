Judge orders release of another Brazilian boy to his mom

CHICAGO – A federal judge in Chicago has ordered the U.S. government to release a 10-year-old Brazilian boy to his mother days after the same judge reunited another family separated at the border.

Sirley Silveira Paixao cried Thursday as Judge Manish Shah said the mother should be promptly reunited with her son.

After the hearing, the 30-year-old woman couldn’t stop smiling. She said she’s “very happy” and that she will never let her son leave her side.

Shah mulled his decision in the other Brazilian case for hours. He took just minutes Thursday, noting no one questioned the mother’s fitness to care for her child.

They were separated when they arrived in the U.S. from Brazil in May, seeking asylum.