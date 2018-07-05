Cousin says hiker who died by waterfall near Vancouver died selflessly

VANCOUVER – The cousin of a man who fell into the pool of a waterfall north of Vancouver says Charles Ryker Gamble died trying to help his friend.

Rob Mangelsdorf says Gamble vlogged about his travel experiences around the world, garnering thousands of online followers.

Police have not identified the three people who slipped and fell to their deaths Tuesday while hiking near picturesque Shannon Falls.

Their bodies were recovered Wednesday when police rappelled to the pool via helicopter because the area is otherwise inaccessible.

Mangelsdorf says the 30-year-old Gamble, who grew up in Richmond, B.C., and was known as Ryker, died the way he lived — by being selfless and always helping others.

He says Gamble’s older sister and the rest of his family are trying to cope with the death of a man who lived life to the fullest.