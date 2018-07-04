Fare inspectors didn’t abuse authority, discriminate against teen: TTC

A TTC report has found three fare inspectors who pinned a young black passenger to the ground during an arrest earlier this year didn’t abuse their authority and didn’t discriminate against the teen.

“The investigation … found there was insufficient evidence to support that the transit fare inspectors engaged in unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority, or that they engaged in conduct amounting to discrimination and/or harassment,” the TTC said in a report released Wednesday.

The agency did, however, find one of the three inspectors had engaged in unprofessional conduct by smiling at the teen condescendingly during a tense exchange.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Feb. 18, after the fare inspectors boarded the streetcar at St. Clair Station en route to the Hillcrest Yard.

“(The inspectors) were not conducting (proof-of-payment) inspections as it was the end of their work shift,” the report said.

According to investigators, the teen boarded the streetcar and stared at one of the inspectors, who was standing on his own at the time. The inspector tried to speak to the teen, but didn’t get a response.

The passenger and the inspectors got off at Bathurst Street and then the teen got back on the streetcar.

It was at this point that one of the inspectors smiled at the teen.

“The investigation found that (the inspector) smiled at a time that could have been considered the climax of a tense interaction between himself and the customer,” the report said.

The teen then reportedly reopened the streetcar doors, got off the vehicle again and headed toward the inspectors, getting in the inspector’s personal space.

The inspector pushed the teen back into the streetcar. The teen then went at the inspector again, swinging his fist as the inspector pushed back and deflected the punch, the report found.

The passenger then ran at the inspectors again, and that’s when they arrested him, pinning him to the ground.

Police were called to assist, and when the officers arrived, they handcuffed the teen apparently because he was resisting and refused to put his hands behind his back.

Police found the boy hadn’t committed any criminal offence and immediately released him.

Days later the TTC announced it was launching an investigation and had suspended the main inspector involved pending the outcome.

Investigators said the inspector had resigned for “unrelated reasons” and would therefore not be disciplined.

The report recommended, however, that the TTC provide inspectors with clear direction and training about their role, and particularly the use of force.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, interviewed the inspectors and witnesses and considered a written statement for their investigation.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Ombudsman will review the TTC’s probe to make sure it did a proper job.

Susan Opler said she has asked the TTC for its investigation file and will examine it to see if it is thorough, fair and transparent and if its conclusions are reasonable.