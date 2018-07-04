Scores and Schedule

Tuesday’s Games
World Cup
At St. Petersburg, Russia
Sweden 1 Switzerland 0
At Moscow
England 1 Colombia 1 (England wins on penalty kicks 4-3)
MLB
American League
Houston 5 Texas 3
Cleveland 6 Kansas City 4
Seattle 4 L.A. Angels 1
National League
Colorado 8 San Francisco 1
Arizona 4 St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 8 Pittsburgh 3
Interleague
Toronto 8 N.Y. Mets 6
Chicago Cubs 5 Detroit 3
Milwaukee 2 Minnesota 0
Boston 11 Washington 4
N.Y. Yankees 8 Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 3 Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 12 Cincinnati 8 (12 innings)
Oakland 6 San Diego 2
Tampa Bay 9 Miami 6 (16 innings)
MLS
Los Angeles FC at Houston 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 9-3) at Texas (Minor 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 8:15 p.m.
National League
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 3-4) at Colorado (Anderson 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-3) at Arizona (Corbin 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Boston (Rodriguez 9-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 11:05 a.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-6), 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-2), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 3-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1) at Toronto (Stroman 1-5), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-3) at Cincinnati (Romano 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
MLS
Toronto FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
