Ford government pauses ticket resale changes, will consult further
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 4, 2018 11:27 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 4, 2018 at 11:34 am EDT
In this May 11, 2009 file photo, Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office in San Jose, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paul Sakuma
Ontario’s newly elected Progressive Conservative government has halted changes to sports and concert ticket price legislation that would have capped resale values for events across the province.
A spokesman for the Tories confirmed Wednesday that the
law passed by the previous Liberal government to address escalating ticket prices will not immediately move ahead.
The Tories say the law attempted to put a cap on ticket resale prices but had no mechanisms to enforce the measure.
The new government, which was officially sworn in last Friday, says it will review the section of the consumer protection law that deals with ticket resale.
The law would have capped sports and concert ticket resale prices at 50 per cent above original face value.
It was set to come into effect on July 1.
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
