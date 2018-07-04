Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Europe could suffer collateral damage in US-China trade war
by David McHugh, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2018 10:56 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 4, 2018 at 11:40 am EDT
FRANKFURT – European businesses are unsettled as they watch the U.S. and China collide over trade.
And for good reason: the nascent global trade war presents the biggest threat to the economic upswing that has helped the region get past its financial crisis.
In theory, some European companies could benefit, jumping into market niches if Chinese businesses are kept out of the U.S. market. But that would only be a few companies or sectors.
When your entire economy is heavily dependent on trade, an overall slowdown in global commerce caused by tit-for-tat import taxes provokes fear and undermines confidence.
And that’s just what’s happening in Europe. By one measure, business confidence has fallen in six of the past seven months in Germany, where exports are almost half of annual economic output.
