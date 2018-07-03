Loading articles...

Man charged after dog allegedly beaten on Highway 401 off-ramp: police

Last Updated Jul 3, 2018 at 1:23 pm EDT

File photo of the Durham police logo. CITYNEWS

Police say a man is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly assaulting a dog on a highway off-ramp east of Toronto.

Durham regional police say officers responded Monday night after witnesses reported seeing a man assaulting a dog on a Highway 401 ramp in Bowmanville, Ont.

Police say several people stopped to aid a golden retriever after seeing the incident.

Investigators say the dog suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an emergency animal clinic.

A 23-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., is charged with cruelty to an animal.

rds65

How do we as the public find out who these d0uchebags are so justice can be served as it should be?

July 03, 2018 at 1:46 pm