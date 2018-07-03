Suspect images released after stranger stabs man at Yonge and Eglinton

Toronto police have released security image of a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times by a stranger on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the concourse level of 2210 Yonge Street, at Eglinton Avenue West, just before 3:30 p.m.

It was reported that an unknown male got into an unprovoked argument with the victim. The argument escalated and the suspect allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim three times.

Police said the two men didn’t know each other and that the interaction was very brief.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as five-feet tall with a medium build, short black hair, a black moustache and black chin hair. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black jeans, black high-top shoes, carrying a black side-satchel gym bag.

Police say he is believed to be violent, armed and dangerous.