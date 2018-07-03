Woman pulled shotgun from trunk and shot 2 people, Toronto police allege

21-year-old woman is facing 10 charges after allegedly shooting a pedestrian and a passing cyclist in an unprovoked attack in downtown Toronto.

Police say the incident occurred early Friday morning around 1 a.m. after the woman, who was driving, allegedly got into an altercation with another 21-year-old woman at the intersection of Shuter and George Streets.

It’s alleged she got out of her car, took a shotgun from the trunk and fired at the pedestrian, hitting the woman in the chest and also injuring a 69-year-old man who was cycling in the area, before driving away.

Police say none of those involved in the incident knew each other and the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Investigators say a suspect was identified and search warrants resulted in the seizure of drugs, a large quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Cassandra Beckett-Benjamin, 21, of Toronto was arrested on Saturday and faces charges that include attempted murder, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and various weapons and drug-related counts.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.