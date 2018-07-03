Loading articles...

2 men injured after knives pulled during a fight

Last Updated Jul 3, 2018 at 5:27 am EDT

Two men in police custody after knives were pulled during a fight in Wilson Heights on July 3, 2018. CITYNEWS

Two men are in police custody after knifes came out during a fight in Wilson Heights.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police said one of the men fled the scene in a car but was apprehended by officers a short time later.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A female was also slashed during the fight but her injuries are considered very minor.

According to police, both men are expected to face assault charges.

|||
