2 men injured after knives pulled during a fight

Two men are in police custody after knifes came out during a fight in Wilson Heights.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police said one of the men fled the scene in a car but was apprehended by officers a short time later.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A female was also slashed during the fight but her injuries are considered very minor.

According to police, both men are expected to face assault charges.