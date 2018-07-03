Loading articles...

Driver dies after crashing tractor-trailer into tree in Oshawa

A driver died after crashing their tractor-trailer into a tree in Oshawa on July 3, 2018. Photo courtesy: Colin Williamson (Twitter.com/ColinWxchaser)

A driver died Tuesday morning after crashing a tractor-trailer into a tree in Oshawa.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 401, east of Harmony Road.

The OPP is investigating and so far don’t know the cause of the crash.

The right lane of the highway is closed only for a short distance after Harmony.

