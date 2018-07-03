Loading articles...

Toronto FC starts road trip with yet another defender dealing with an injury

Toronto FC hits the road, hoping to rediscover its winning ways before it is too late for the reigning MLS champions. Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) gets tripped up by New York Red Bulls defender Tim Parker (26) during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Sunday, July 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – Toronto FC is hurting on defence again as it heads out for games Wednesday in Minnesota and Saturday in Kansas City.

Jason Hernandez left Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls with a hamstring issue. Defenders Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga and Brazil’s Auro also are injured.

Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez, who missed the Red Bulls game with swelling in his knee, did not practise Tuesday. On the plus side, defender Gregor van der Wiel was back training.

Wednesday marks Toronto’s first visit to Minnesota.

Both teams have been struggling of late.

Toronto is winless in three games and has just one victory in its last six games (1-3-2), Minnesota has lost three straight and has won just one of its last seven (1-5-1).

