OPP officer seriously injured in hit-and-run on Hwy. 400

Last Updated Jul 3, 2018 at 6:16 am EDT

Two officers inspect the scene on Highway 400 where an OPP officer was struck by a vehicle on July 3, 2018. CITYNEWS

An OPP officer is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 400 near Finch Avenue early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway.

It appears that the officer was conducting a traffic stop when the incident took place.

Police told 680 NEWS the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.

John Smith0001

I will bet that the vehicle that hit him was registered with Ministry of Transportation.

July 03, 2018 at 6:22 am