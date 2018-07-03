King and Portland shooting latest in string of Toronto violence

A man was rushed to hospital after he shot in the Toronto’s downtown core.

Police were called to King Street West and Portland Street around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body. Police say his injuries are serious.

A vehicle was also shot at but the driver fled the scene. A white SUV was later located with a bullet hole in it.

The occupants in the vehicle are cooperating with police.

This shooting comes after a violent long weekend in the GTA with 10 people shot, two fatally, and one person stabbed. Three people were shot at Queen and Peter streets on Saturday — two of them died. Earlier in the day, a 15-year-old boy was shot near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Then on Canada Day, four people were shot in Kensington Market. Earlier in the day, a man died after he was stabbed in the area of Greenwood and Danforth avenues.

On Monday, two men were seriously injured after they were shot in Brampton.