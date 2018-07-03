Loading articles...

King and Portland shooting latest in string of Toronto violence

Last Updated Jul 3, 2018 at 7:26 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a shooting at King Street West and Portland Street on July 3, 2018. CITYNEWS

A man was rushed to hospital after he shot in the Toronto’s downtown core.

Police were called to King Street West and Portland Street around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body. Police say his injuries are serious.

A vehicle was also shot at but the driver fled the scene. A white SUV was later located with a bullet hole in it.

The occupants in the vehicle are cooperating with police.

This shooting comes after a violent long weekend in the GTA with 10 people shot, two fatally, and one person stabbed. Three people were shot at Queen and Peter streets on Saturday — two of them died. Earlier in the day, a 15-year-old boy was shot near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Then on Canada Day, four people were shot in Kensington Market. Earlier in the day, a man died after he was stabbed in the area of Greenwood and Danforth avenues.

On Monday, two men were seriously injured after they were shot in Brampton.

||||
Jsteves11

Just wondering where the black lives matter protest will be held after all these young black men have been killed or wounded.

July 03, 2018 at 7:44 am
John666

@Jsteves11: they all got shot up at the club on the weekend.

Live by the sword, die by the sword…. glorification of violence, firearms, and killing cops.

July 03, 2018 at 8:11 am
