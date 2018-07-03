Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
King and Portland shooting latest in string of Toronto violence
by News Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2018 6:56 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 3, 2018 at 7:26 am EDT
Toronto police investigate a shooting at King Street West and Portland Street on July 3, 2018. CITYNEWS
A man was rushed to hospital after he shot in the Toronto’s downtown core.
Police were called to King Street West and Portland Street around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body. Police say his injuries are serious.
A vehicle was also shot at but the driver fled the scene. A white SUV was later located with a bullet hole in it.
The occupants in the vehicle are cooperating with police.
This shooting comes after a violent long weekend in the GTA with 10 people shot, two fatally, and one person stabbed.
Three people were shot at Queen and Peter streets on Saturday — two of them died. Earlier in the day, a 15-year-old boy was shot near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.
Then on Canada Day,
four people were shot in Kensington Market. Earlier in the day, a man died after he was stabbed in the area of Greenwood and Danforth avenues.
On Monday,
two men were seriously injured after they were shot in Brampton.
