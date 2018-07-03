In the news today, July 3

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, July 3

———

MMIW INQUIRY LAWYER STEPS DOWN

A lawyer for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has resigned and lists government interference among his reasons. Breen Ouellette, who worked as a commission counsel at its Vancouver offices, says he believes the federal government has “undermined the independence and impartiality of the national inquiry” and that he cannot remain part of a process that he says “is speeding towards failure.” Federal officials say “at no time” has the government made any effort to restrict or otherwise limit the powers the national inquiry.

———

NAFTA FUTURE CLOUDY WITH NEW MEXICAN LEADER

The future of the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations is under another layer of uncertainty following the election of a new president in Mexico on Sunday. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he supports a new NAFTA pact, but the three-way negotiations have been stalled for several weeks and Lopez Obrador enters the scene as tensions between Canada and the United States have intensified as the two countries ramp up their trade dispute.

———

TORONTO RAP COMMUNITY MOURNS TWO SLAIN MEN

Friends and family of two men gunned down in Toronto’s Entertainment District on Saturday says the two emerging rap artists will be remembered for their hard work and ambition. Jahvante Smart, 21, known as Smoke Dawg and Ernest (Kosi) Modekwe, 28, known as Koba Prime, were fatally shot. Police said a woman was also shot, but is expected to recover. A memorial for Modekwe was held Sunday evening while a vigil for Smart was held last night in front of a n east-end church.

———

STORMS CUT POWER TO THOUSANDS IN QUEBEC

Thousands of homes and businesses in Quebec were without power and air conditioning following violent storms in the western part of the province. As of early today, about 57,600 Hydro-Quebec customers were blacked out, mainly due to fallen trees and branches on power lines. Most of the outages were in the Laurentian region north of Montreal in the Lanaudiere area northeast of the city. Hydro-Quebec could not yet say when full power would be restored.

———

NO RELIEF YET FROM HEAT, HUMIDITY IN CENTRAL, EASTERN CANADA

A wave of heat and humidity that stifled some outdoor Canada Day weekend activities will stick around a while longer. Environment Canada has posted heat warnings throughout southern and northwestern Ontario, southern Quebec and much of the Maritimes. Most areas covered by the warnings can expect humidex readings to remain in the 40 C range today. The heat and humidity is expected to ease off later in the week.

———

CHURCHILL HOPES PROPANE CRISIS SPARKS RAILWAY REPAIR

A northern Manitoba community is hoping it’s current propane crisis can spark a railway repair. On Friday, Churchill sent a notice that it was critically low on propane to heat homes and businesses. It was so cold during the Canada Day weekend that many celebratory activities were cancelled or moved indoors and people were asked to take measures to preserve the fuel. Churchill has been without a rail link to the south for more than a year after flooding washed out portions of the tracks.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Alberta Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda will announce a program to address and combat racism.

— Surrey, B.C. Mayor Linda Hepener will release recommendations from a task force on gang violence prevention.

— The Calgary Stampede will outline safety and security measurements for the 2018 Stampede.

— The Humboldt Broncos hockey club will make an announcement regarding the team’s head coach position.