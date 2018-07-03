Home under construction burns to the ground in Mississauga

A home in Mississauga has burnt to the ground after a massive fire broke out Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to Watersedge Road near Lakeshore Road West and Southdown Road around 4:15 a.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said the house was under construction and was not occupied.

The neighbouring homes on both sides received extensive damage.

Residents of those homes were already outside when fire officials arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.

It’s estimated that more than $500,000 in damage was done to the home under construction.

Officials said the home was being rebuilt after a previous fire just over two years ago.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will be notified.