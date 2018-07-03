Extreme heat to stick around GTA for most of the week

The sizzling temperatures over the long weekend are expected to continue through much of the work week, as the humidex once again soars to the 40 mark.

Last week, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the GTA, calling it the “most significant heat event in the past few years.”

Although the region will get some relief from the humidity on Tuesday, it will still be another hot day with a high of 30 C but feeling more like 35 C with the humidity.

The national weather agency says humidex values will climb back up to 40 C or higher on Wednesday and Thursday.

The overnight lows are expected to be in the low 20s but with the humidity sticking around, there won’t be much relief from the heat.

The sticky humid air mass is expected to leave the region by Friday, which will lead to more comfortable temperatures on that day and into the weekend.