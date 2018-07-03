Loading articles...

Cyclist struck by truck in Little Portugal

Last Updated Jul 3, 2018 at 10:52 am EDT

A cyclist has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck in the city’s Little Portugal neighbourhood.

The victim was riding on Dundas Street West near Dufferin Street around 9:30 a.m. when it happened.

Dundas has been closed both directions in the area for the investigation.

Buses have been diverted around the scene.

