Toronto Wildlife Centre seeks help transporting baby gulls to rehab centres

The Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) is seeking the public’s help transporting over 100 baby gulls to rehabilitation centres after they leapt from the scalding roof of a building in Scarborough.

Members of the TWC rescue team gathered over 170 baby ring-billed gulls last Tuesday.

The gulls were taken to TWC where they were assessed and treated. Some received fluids and others were treated for burns on their feet, TWC said in a Facebook post.

The TWC team then attempted to reunite the babies with their parents after the roof cooled, but many of them once again jumped.

“Currently, there are over 90 baby gulls in care, and TWC’s rescue team is no longer taking the risk to return them back to the roof colony,” TWC said.

The TWC said they’ve since taken in more of the babies, and they are appealing to the public for help transporting them to four different rehabilitation centres in Jarvis, Pefferlaw, Greater Napanee, or Grimsby.