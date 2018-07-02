Toronto man charged after 2 women allegedly sexually assaulted

A 52-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged after two women were allegedly sexually assaulted.

On Friday, Toronto police were called to the Dundas Street East and George Street area around 5 p.m.

It was alleged that the previous night, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., a 34-year-old woman met a man through friends and because she had no place to stay, he invited her to stay the night.

When the woman went to his home he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police said the woman fled the home.

It was further alleged that on Saturday, at around 3 a.m., a 21-year-old woman accepted an invitation to spend the night at a friend’s house because she had nowhere to stay. During the night, she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

On Sunday morning, police arrested Ahmed Rabah and charged him with two counts of sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact 416-808-5100.