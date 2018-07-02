Loading articles...

Penn & Teller cancel shows after Teller hurts back

Last Updated Jul 2, 2018 at 11:00 am EDT

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Penn Jillette, left, and Raymond Teller perform their "Penn & Teller" act at the Vegas Strong Benefit concert in Las Vegas. The duo cancelled a performance scheduled for Friday, July 6, in Biloxi, Miss., because Teller's back injury has flared up. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)

Penn & Teller’s magic shows are on hiatus because Teller’s back injury has flared up.

The duo cancelled a performance in Mississippi on Friday, with Teller tweeting an apology to fans. He wrote he’s stopping work until Aug. 18 and “getting my back surgery pronto.”

Raymond Teller, who is 70, says he’s “disoriented and befuddled” because he thinks they’ve had to cancel only four shows on short notice during their career.

They’ve worked as a pair since 1981.

Sixty-three-year-old Penn Jillette wrote “the boys will be back and bad!”

