Noseda to replace Luisi as Zurich Opera music director

Gianandrea Noseda will become general music director of the Zurich Opera in the 2021-22 season, adding to his position as music director of the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C.

The 54-year-old conductor’s new post was announced Monday, 2 1/2 months after he quit as music director of the Teatro Regio Torino in Italy following the hiring of a new superintendant, who cancelled a planned 2019 U.S. tour.

As part of the agreement with Zurich, Noseda will conduct a new production of Wagner’s “Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelungs),” directed by Andreas Homoki, whose contract as artistic director the Zurich Opera was extended Monday by three years until 2025.

Noseda will replace Fabio Luisi, who will leave one season earlier than planned. Luisi agreed last month to become music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in 2020-21.