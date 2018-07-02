Loading articles...

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in a panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. There are several advantages to an Ontario woman's plan to sue Weinstein over alleged sexual assaults, say legal experts who believe civil court offers better prospects for a victim. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced the indictment Monday.

He says the new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006.

Previous charges allege forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

Vance says the indictment is the result of “extraordinary courage” exhibited by women who have come forward.

