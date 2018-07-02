City extends pool hours at 8 locations

Torontonians seeking relief from the scorching heat will be able to swim late on Monday at eight outdoor pools.

The following locations will be open, weather permitting, until 11:45 p.m.

• Alexandra Park, 275 Bathurst St.

• Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St.

• Earlscourt Park/Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1367 St. Clair Ave. W.

• McGregor Park, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

• Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave.

• Parkway Forest, 55 Forest Manor Rd.

• Smithfield Park, 175 Mount Olive Dr.

• Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

It’s the second time this year that pool hours have been extended, but the city notes that the later hours only apply for Monday.

“These extended hours are in effect today only,” the city said in a release. “Decisions to extend pool hours are made daily when an Extended Heat Warning is in place, based on weather risks and resource availability.”

For more information visit https://www.toronto.ca/swim.