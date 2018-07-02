Loading articles...

Brampton shooting leaves 2 people injured

Last Updated Jul 2, 2018 at 5:43 pm EDT

Peel police say two men have been seriously injured after a shooting in Brampton.

Officers were called to the area of Pluto Drive and Simmons Boulevard just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Both victims, a 28-year-old and a 32-year-old from Brampton were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They are now in stable condition.

Police are searching the area for suspects, but they have not released any further information.

 

Hoyen Wo

Wake up! You politicians.
Do something to stop shooting and gun smuggling.

July 02, 2018 at 5:30 pm
holy smokes

I’ve got to get a job selling that “Police tape Do Not Cross” stuff. They use a ‘guzillion metres per day’…..maybe more!

Yowsir

July 02, 2018 at 5:31 pm
