Brampton shooting leaves 2 people injured

Peel police say two men have been seriously injured after a shooting in Brampton.

Officers were called to the area of Pluto Drive and Simmons Boulevard just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Both victims, a 28-year-old and a 32-year-old from Brampton were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They are now in stable condition.

Police are searching the area for suspects, but they have not released any further information.