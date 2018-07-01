Whitecaps create chances, but can't score in 1-0 loss to Colorado

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Whitecaps controlled the play and created plenty of chances but just couldn’t score during a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer play Sunday.

There were boos from the crowd of 21,038 at BC Place Stadium after the Rapids won their first road game of the season. Colorado went ahead in the 43rd minute on an own-goal by Whitecaps’ defender Marcel de Jong.

The goal came off a scramble which started when Rapids forward Yannick Boli hit the cross bar with a shot from the right side of the six-yard box. Whitecaps goalkeeper Brian Rowe then made a diving stop on a shot from Joe Mason, but the rebound hit de Jong and rolled into the net.

As the game progressed the Rapids were content to play defence and make the Whitecaps shoot from long range. Goalkeeper Tim Howard kept his team alive with several good saves.

It was the second-consecutive defeat for the Whitecaps (6-7-5), who have gone two games without a goal. Vancouver is 2-2-0 in the last four games and 2-2-4 in the last eight.

The struggling Rapids (4-9-3) have two wins and draw in their last three games after losing eight straight matches. The Rapids are 1-5-1 on the road and, dating back to last year, had gone nine games away from home without a victory (0-8-1). Colorado’s last road win was Sept. 9, 2017, a 1-0 victory at Houston.

The Whitecaps mustered plenty of scoring chances but failed to make good on their opportunities.

Striker Kie Kamara came close four times. Just five minutes into match he took a cross from de Jong and headed the ball just wide. Later Howard made a leaping save to send another Kamara header over top of the net. In the second half Kamara headed a shot into Howard’s arms and bounced another off the post.

One of Vancouver’s best chances came in the 28th minute. Winger Alphonso Davies made a couple nice moves with the ball, then sent a cross into the centre of the box where Nicolas Mezquida got off a shot that Howard stopped.

Captain Kendall Waston started at centre back for Vancouver but was replaced to start the second half by midfielder Jordon Mutch. It was a quick turnaround for Waston who returned to Vancouver Friday afternoon following Costa Rica being eliminated from World Cup play. Waston played just one game, scoring on a header in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Switzerland.

NOTES: Whitecaps midfielder Cristian Techera, who has six goals this season, served the first game of a three-match suspension handed out by the league for offensive language during Vancouver’s loss 4-0 loss to Philadelphia June 23. … Vancouver defender Jose Aja and forward Yordy Reyna also both missed the game after being given red cards in last week’s loss. … Prior to kick off 15 members of Canada’s 1986 FIFA World Cup team were recognized. …The 17-year-old Davies has been named to the MLS all-star team that will play Juventus FC Aug. 1 in Atlanta.