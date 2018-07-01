3 people injured in shooting near Kensington Market

Toronto police say three people have been injured, one man seriously after a shooting near Kensington Market.

Officers were called to the scene after there were reports of a large amount of gunfire at Augusta Avenue and College Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Police say three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds

EMS tells CityNews they transported two patients, one man in his 30s with serious life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre and a second person to local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Four people were reportedly seen fleeing the scene and police are currently looking for suspects.