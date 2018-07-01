Senators sign minor-league goalie Mike McKenna to 1-year, 2-way deal

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators inked minor-league goaltender Mike McKenna to a one-year, two-way contract on Sunday.

The deal is worth US$700,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the AHL.

McKenna, 35, appeared in two games with the Dallas Stars last season, posting a 2.97 goals-against average with a .900 save percentage. The St. Louis, Mo., native also won 17 games while posting a 2.64 goals-against average for their AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, leading them to an appearance in the Calder Cup Final.

This is McKenna’s second stint in the Senators’ organization after playing one season with the AHL’s Binghamton Senators in 2011-12.

In total, he has appeared in 24 NHL games with Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Columbus, Arizona and Dallas and 461 regular-season AHL games over 13 seasons.