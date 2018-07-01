Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Professor Fiona? Famed baby hippo an educational force
by Dan Sewell, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2018 10:30 pm EDT
CINCINNATI – Just call her Professor Fiona.
The Cincinnati Zoo’s famous premature baby hippo does more than delight social media fans and help sell a wide range of merchandise. She’s also an educational and literary force; heroine of a half-dozen books so far and a popular subject for library and classroom activities.
The latest book is “Saving Fiona” by the zoo’s director. Thane Maynard says Fiona’s against-the-odds story is one of hope and perseverance that has also taught zoo keepers a lot about her species.
Educators say students are attracted to lessons themed around Fiona.
Mike Shriberg of the National Wildlife Federation says that while conservationists see celebrity-type attention that glosses over serious challenges for animals, the way people have connected with Fiona provides learning opportunities.
