Police find 11 bodies from home in Indian capital
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2018 12:25 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 1, 2018 at 1:00 am EDT
NEW DELHI – Police in the Indian capital said Sunday they found 11 bodies in a village home in mysterious circumstances, 10 of them blindfolded and hanging from the roof.
Police officer Vineet Kumar said all of them belonged to a family and most had lived in one home in Burari village in the northern part of the capital. The bodies were sent for an autopsy.
Police were investigating whether they died by suicide or were killed, he said. No suicide note has been found, Kumar said.
Police said there were no bullet marks on the bodies of seven women and four men.
Ten bodies were found hanging from the ceiling and the body of a 70-year-old woman was lying on the floor of the house, police said.
