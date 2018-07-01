One person dead, two others wounded in downtown Toronto shooting

TORONTO – Police say one of three people injured in a shooting in downtown Toronto has died.

Gunfire erupted in the heart of the city’s entertainment district Saturday evening, sending people on the street running for cover.

Police tweeted that one of the wounded was taken to hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

They described the injuries suffered by the other two as “very serious.”

They added that two suspects were seen running from the area, and may have fled in a black SUV or white car.

Toronto has seen a surge in gun violence this year which Mayor John Tory and Police Chief Mark Saunders have blamed primarily on gang activity.