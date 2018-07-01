Maple Leafs sign two defencemen, two forwards to one-year deals

TORONTO – John Tavares wasn’t the only player signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on the first day of free agency.

Hours after landing the biggest name in the free-agency pool, the Leafs added to their depth by signing defencemen Martin Marincin and Jordan Subban and forwards Adam Cracknell and Josh Jooris on Sunday.

Subban, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL salary of US$650,000, might be the most recognizable name as the younger brother of Nashville Predators star P.K. Subban. The 23-year-old spent all of 2017-18 in the AHL. The Toronto native was traded to the Los Angeles Kings by the Vancouver Canucks last December.

Marincin returns to the Leafs on a one-year, $800,000 deal. The 26-year-old from Slovakia played two games with the Leafs last season and spent most of the campaign with the AHL Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies.

Cracknell, who signed a one-year, $650,000 contract, played four games with the New York Rangers, one game with the Dallas Stars and 69 AHL games last season. The 32-year-old from Prince Albert, Sask., has 21 goals and 22 assists in 208 career NHL games.

Jooris, who also inked a one-year, $650,000 contract, played 31 games with the Carolina Hurricanes and nine games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. The 27-year-old from Burlington, Ont., has 23 goals and 32 points in 213 career games.