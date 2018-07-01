Man suffers critical injuries in East York stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect following an early morning stabbing in East York.

Police were called to the area of Greenwood and Danforth avenues around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators say two men were fighting and one of the men produced a knife, stabbing the other man multiple times.

Paramedics say they transported a 20-year-old man to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police are searching for a white man in his 20s with a skinny build last seen wearing all black clothing.