Man suffers critical injuries in East York stabbing
by News Staff
Posted Jul 1, 2018 7:01 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 1, 2018 at 8:51 am EDT
Police investigate stabbing in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue. CITYNEWS
Police are searching for a suspect following an early morning stabbing in East York.
Police were called to the area of Greenwood and Danforth avenues around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Investigators say two men were fighting and one of the men produced a knife, stabbing the other man multiple times.
Paramedics say they transported a 20-year-old man to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Police are searching for a white man in his 20s with a skinny build last seen wearing all black clothing.
“Sorry”; We’ve ran out of detectives, they’re all tied up investigating the 3,000 murders in the past week or so.
We’re going to have to call in the Army……………………..and the Navy………………………and the Air Force……………………..and the Reserves………………………..and any Volunteers we can round up. Colonial Saunders needs back up. Until then, stayed tuned folks; don’t change that dial!
@holy smokes: