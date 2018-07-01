Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
'Jurassic World 2' takes No. 1 again
by Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2018 11:53 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 1, 2018 at 12:40 pm EDT
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." (Universal Pictures via AP)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” dinosaurs are ruling the box office for the second weekend in a row.
Studios on Sunday estimate that the blockbuster sequel earned $60 million in its second weekend in North American theatres, bringing its domestic total to $264.8 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $932.4 million to date. It’s barrelling toward the $1 billion mark.
But the dinosaurs didn’t gobble up all the attention this weekend. “Incredibles 2” placed second with $45.5 million. And North American audiences came out in larger than expected numbers for both “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Uncle Drew.”
The “Sicario” sequel starring Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro earned $19 million. The basketball comedy “Uncle Drew,” which features NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and Shaquille O’Neal, took in $15.5 million.
