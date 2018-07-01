Habs bring back Tomas Plekanec, sign Matthew Peca, Xavier Ouellet

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens are bringing back Tomas Plekanec.

The club signed the veteran centre to a one-year contract for US$2.25 million Sunday as NHL free agency opened.

Plekanec could get up to an additional $1.25 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal.

Montreal also signed free agent forward Matthew Peca to a two-year contract with annual salary cap hit of $1.3 million, and inked defenceman Xavier Ouellet to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000 in the NHL.

With the Canadiens out of the playoff picture, Montreal dealt Plekanec to the Toronto Maple Leafs prior to February’s trade deadline for two prospects and a 2018 second-round draft pick.

The 35-year-old had six goals and 20 assists in 77 games with Montreal and Toronto last season. He added two goals and two assists in the seven playoff games with the Leafs.

In 998 career games, Plekanec has 232 goals and 375 assists.

Peca has spent most of his career in AHL, while Ouellet was recently bought out by the Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal acquired goalie Steve Mason, forward Joel Armia and two draft picks from Winnipeg on Saturday for defence prospect Simon Bourque as the Jets looked to dump salary. The Canadiens then put Mason on waivers for the purpose of buying him out.