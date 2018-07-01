Castellanos hits grand slam to lift Tigers to 9-1 rout of Blue Jays

TORONTO – Nicholas Castellanos hit a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 on Sunday.

The Tigers (37-48) snapped a season-high 11-game losing streak, their longest since August 13-23, 2003.

Detroit starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann (3-0) struck out six batters and allowed just one run and five hits over seven innings of work.

The Blue Jays (39-44) dropped just their second game in their last 12 at Rogers Centre.

Toronto starting pitcher J.A. Happ (10-4) allowed seven runs, 10 hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings of work. He struck out four batters.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Justin Smoak hit an RBI double. Teoscar Hernandez scored from third base to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers responded in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Leonys Martin hit a bunt single to tie the game 1-1. Martin suffered a left hamstring cramp on the play and left the game.

Castellanos broke the game open on the very next at bat. He swung on Happ’s two-seam fastball, sending the pitch over the centre-field wall for his fourth career grand slam.

Detroit added to its lead in the sixth inning. Jose Iglesias hit a two-run bloop single to make it 7-1. The hit chased Happ from the game.

In the ninth inning, Jacoby Jones hit a two-run home run off Jays relief pitcher Preston Guilmet to give Detroit a 9-1 lead.

Castellanos nearly hit his second home run of the game later in the inning, his shot to centre field was headed over the wall, but Kevin Pillar leaped into the air to make the catch to deny the Detroit right fielder.

Notes: Members of the Canadian Armed Forces and Toronto Police Service were honoured before the Canada Day game. The announced paid attendance was 37,445.