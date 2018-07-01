Loading articles...

BC ticket holder takes Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jul 1, 2018 at 5:00 am EDT

TORONTO – A ticket holder in British Columbia claimed the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 4 will be approximately $5 million.

