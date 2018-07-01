Audit on Gov. Burgum air travel might spark policy changes

BISMARCK, N.D. – A state audit of the governor’s use of the state airplane could lead to changes in air travel policy.

State Auditor Josh Gallion concluded last week that Gov. Doug Burgum and others had sometimes used the airplane for questionable in-state trips and for out-of-state trips where cheaper commercial flights were available.

Gallion said there were transparency issues with the costs, and made several recommendations that legislators could take up next year. Rep. Keith Kempenich (KEHM’-puh-nihk) says right now, use of state planes only for official government business “is kind of on an honesty system.”

The governor’s office defends its use of state planes, with spokesman Mike Nowatzki saying no state policies have been violated. He also says the office strives to fly as economically as possible.