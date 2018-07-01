A recipe for crepes with wild greens collected by Manitoba Food History Project

The Food History Project in Manitoba is taking a special food truck to different communities to gather people’s favourite food memories and to capture the province’s tasty traditions. Here is a recipe for crepes with wild greens made by chef Anna Sigrithur at a recent stop in Steinbach.

Basic crepes:

1 1/2 cups of milk

1 cup, plus 1-2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon melted butter

2 eggs

Whisk eggs, milk and butter together. Add flour and stir until smooth. Pour a small amount of batter onto a hot pan, tilting the pan so as to cover the entire surface thinly. Let cook for 1-2 minutes and then flip. Cook 30 seconds more and remove from heat. Repeat until batter is finished.

Filling:

3-4 cloves of garlic, minced

1/3 cup butter

4 cups washed, chopped lambs quarters (a common wild green and a relative of quinoa)*

1/2 a fresh lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon salt

Sauté garlic in butter for one minute until fragrant but not burning. Add in lambs quarters, stirring to coat in butter and wilt in the heat. Let cook a few minutes, turning as the greens wilt down. Add lemon juice and salt about two minutes in. Keep turning. After about five minutes the greens should be nicely cooked and glossy. Fill crepes with a small amount of cooked greens, roll up and enjoy.

*Note: Always harvest wild plants from an area where you know the soil is toxin free and no herbicide has been used nearby.