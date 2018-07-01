2 children struck by vehicles in separate incidents in Peel region

Peel police say two young children have been struck by vehicles in separate incidents on Sunday night in the Peel region

The first occurred in the area of Eglinton Ave and Ninth Line in Mississauga at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The car remained on the scene and police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

The second crash occurred when a vehicle struck two pedestrians along Goreway Drive between Morning Star and Etude Drives just before 10 p.m.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while a woman is being treated by paramedics with minor injuries.

The driver also remained on the scene.

Police are investigating both crashes.